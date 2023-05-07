Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $498-502 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.94 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of DDOG opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.28.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

