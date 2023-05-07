Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

Datadog stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,548,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.28.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 16.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Datadog by 71.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 17.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

