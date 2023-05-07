Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 975,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,310. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.