DeepOnion Trading Down 41.3% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $746,981.89 and approximately $132.96 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037726 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003471 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,917,090 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

