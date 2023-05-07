Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $459.86.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $381.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

