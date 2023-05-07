DEI (DEI) Trading 18.9% Lower This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $5,372.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00289921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

