DEI Tops One Day Volume of $5,209.31 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $5,209.31 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00290775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.