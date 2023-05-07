Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

Deluxe Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 307,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,227. The firm has a market cap of $625.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Deluxe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.