Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $163.45.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

