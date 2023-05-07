Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,371 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 388.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.