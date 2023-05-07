Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.1 %

XRAY opened at $41.30 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.