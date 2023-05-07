Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amdocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

About Amdocs

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

