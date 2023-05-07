Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

