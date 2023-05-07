Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. State Street Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 926,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,446,000 after buying an additional 243,522 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $10,617,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,523 shares of company stock worth $13,351,686. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

