Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CAE stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

