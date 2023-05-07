Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $145.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

