Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.