Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

