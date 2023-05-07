Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a market perform rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.30.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

