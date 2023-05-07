Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBDGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,797,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

