Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,797,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

