Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.81 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,312. Digi International has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

