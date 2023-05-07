Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $107-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Trading Down 1.9 %

DGII stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Digi International by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

