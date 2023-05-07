DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. DMC Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $31.36.
Several brokerages have commented on BOOM. TheStreet raised DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
