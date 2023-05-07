DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. DMC Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BOOM. TheStreet raised DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 330.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.