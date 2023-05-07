Dogelon Mars (ELON) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.79 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $129.09 million and $2.79 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

