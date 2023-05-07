Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

