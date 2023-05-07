Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.