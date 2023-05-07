Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Plains GP Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.