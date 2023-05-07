Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 201 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,681,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.