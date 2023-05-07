Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 369 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $63.85 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.