Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Ternium Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.28 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.