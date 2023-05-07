Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.