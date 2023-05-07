Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

