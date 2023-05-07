DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

