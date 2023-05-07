Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS.

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

DNB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 2,911,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

