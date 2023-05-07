DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

