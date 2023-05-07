EAC Trading Up 54.8% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 54.8% against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $72.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00291492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01055007 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

