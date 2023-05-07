Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

