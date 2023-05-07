Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

