Eight Capital Reiterates Maintains Rating for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 944,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

