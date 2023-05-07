Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $427.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $434.20. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

