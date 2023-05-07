Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Employers has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Employers Stock Performance

EIG stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

