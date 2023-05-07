Energi Price Hits $0.11 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $227,428.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,941,768 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

