Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.43. 732,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,144,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enovis by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,605,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.