EOS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.45 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $63.45 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003380 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003863 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003216 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,382,532 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,380,954 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

