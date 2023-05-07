ERC20 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $516.40 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $516.40 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00024801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,284.89 or 1.00159420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

