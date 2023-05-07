Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.73 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00005314 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $105.73 million and approximately $119,954.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,836.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00291599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00544721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00405767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,999,793 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

