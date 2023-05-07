Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.55 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$27.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ero Copper Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.90.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.