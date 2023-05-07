Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.55 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$27.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Featured Articles
