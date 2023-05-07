Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.21.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $203.54 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.