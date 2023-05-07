Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $230.83 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $230.83 billion and approximately $6.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,918.06 or 0.06628468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,344,575 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.