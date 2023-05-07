Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $53.04 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,943,743 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.